Soldier’s remains return home

After a procession on Wednesday afternoon, the remains of Army Cpl. Charles E. Hiltibran were brought to Walter & Lewis Funeral Home, in preparation for his funeral and interment on Saturday, May 28. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 27 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home, 642 S. Main St. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m. at the Urbana VFW Post 5451 BrownRidge Hall, 220 E. Court St, Urbana. Hiltibran will be laid to rest at Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana.

