MECHANICSBURG – On Friday, May 13, the Mechanicsburg FFA Chapter hosted its 2021-2022 FFA banquet. The dinner offered to attendees was provided by Der Dutchman. The banquet was held to recognize the accomplishments of Mechanicsburg FFA. The Meats, General Livestock, Dairy, and Soil judging teams all received awards for their placings at this year’s state contests. The Meats team placed second, with Darby Ayars being the top individual at the state contest. We had several members who went through a long application process to receive their State FFA degree. The individuals who received their state FFA degrees this year were: Aubrey Cantrell, Jack Byerly, Sam Hoewischer, Cami McDonald, Sydney Waldnig, and Lani Wilhelm.

Throughout the night the top individuals in each class were recognized. The Star Greenhand, Star Chapter, Outstanding Junior, and Outstanding Senior were given to students who went above and beyond throughout the past year. The star greenhand award was given to Darby Ayars. The star chapter award was presented to Ella Conley. The outstanding junior award was given to Lily Marsh, and the outstanding senior award recipient was Aubrey Cantrell. There were also four students, one per grade level, who received a leadership award. The Freshmen Leadership Award was given to Myah Bandy. The Sophomore Leadership Award was given to Hannah Dingeldine. The Junior Leadership Award was given to Dani Schipfer and the Senior leadership award was given to Elyse Wilson.

Lastly, the chapter would like to thank all who helped make this year a success including Dr. Billy Ayars, Mr. Kevin Neer, the FFA Boosters, and all the donors, as well as many more. Furthermore, the chapter would like to wish all of the seniors good luck in their future endeavors.

– Ella Forrest

Mechanicsburg FFA Reporter

Pictured is the State Meats Evaluation Team from left to right: Dr. Bill Ayars, Olivia Skillings, Samantha Wolf, Payton Hodge, Darby Ayars. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_FFABANQUET.jpg Pictured is the State Meats Evaluation Team from left to right: Dr. Bill Ayars, Olivia Skillings, Samantha Wolf, Payton Hodge, Darby Ayars. Submitted photos Star Award recipients pictured from left to right are Aubrey Cantrell, Lilly Marsh, Ella Conley, Darby Ayars. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_FFABANQUET2.jpg Star Award recipients pictured from left to right are Aubrey Cantrell, Lilly Marsh, Ella Conley, Darby Ayars. Submitted photos