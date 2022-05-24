Urbana 2022 FFA Banquet

Urbana FFA held its annual banquet on May 15. Approximately 125 members and guests were in attendance. During the meeting, award recipient names were handed out at the beginning of the night. The meeting began with the Honorary Chapter Degree, which was received by Heather Bauer. This degree is given to members of the community who have helped make a difference in the FFA chapter.

The meeting continued with the chapter recognizing the recipients of the Chapter FFA Degree. Four members received the silver charm of the Chapter FFA Degree including Nathan Green, Mason Farmer, Layne Settle and Madison McAlexander. Mr. Wilhelm and Mrs. Zachrich then presented special awards for those members who participated in Career Development Events over the past year. The CDE’s awarded included Urban Soils, Rural Soils, Livestock Evaluation, Equine Management, Meat Evaluation, Agricultural Communications, Milk Quality and Products, Ag Diagnostics, Public Speaking, Job Interview, Parliamentary Procedure, and Food Science.

The top fruit sales were also awarded. This included Kendra Baccus 1st, Meegan McClorey 2nd, and Sam Wilhelm 3rd. The last awards were presented to the recipients of the Star Student Awards which were presented to Sam Wilhelm as Star Greenhand, Nathan Deere as Outstanding Sophomore, and Kendra Baccus as Outstanding Senior. Marah Kerns received the Star Ag Placement award.

The final duty of the officers was the officer installation ceremony. The new officers for 2022-2023 are: Jonathan Hildebrand – President, Faith Denkewalter-Vice President, Nathan Greene- Secretary, Sam Wilhelm- Treasurer, Paige Campbell- Reporter, Max Tucker- Sentinel, Bryce Stambaugh- Student Advisor and Assistant Officer Mason Farmer. These new officers have promised to uphold the duties of their office and the traditions of the FFA for the next year.

Respectfully submitted,

Paige Campbell

Urbana FFA Reporter