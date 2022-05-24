Vernon unveils cremation center

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Friday, May 20 for The Cremation Center by Vernon. The facility is located at 91 N. Ludlow Road, just north of the intersection of U.S. Route 36.

Vernon Family Funeral Homes has proudly served Champaign County families with exceptional funeral and cremation care since 2003.

“Throughout the years, we have remained committed to providing affordable and high-quality services to every family we encounter. Year after year, we continue to reinvent ourselves to better meet the needs of our neighbors,” according to a press release from the Vernons via the Chamber. The remainder of the press release is printed below.

A cremation center set apart from the rest

It is in this same spirit that we are proud to announce the opening of our state-of-the-art cremation center in Urbana. This facility enhances our cremation offerings to families. Furnished with the latest equipment and contemporary furnishings, our cremation center is unique to Champaign County. Our highly skilled cremation specialists ensure our neighbors’ loved ones never leave our care, ensuring their peace of mind every step of the way.

A one-of-a-kind witnessing room

Families of some cultures and faiths would prefer to be present for the start of their loved one’s cremation, which is made possible through our spacious witnessing room featuring a windowed wall. Our cremation center also includes a private, furnished identification room and a lounge for family members to gather together.

Honoring beloved pets

We are the only funeral home in our area that offers pet cremation. The death of a pet is a uniquely challenging experience, and our cremation specialists oversee the entire process.

We also have a final goodbye room for families to share a final farewell.

About Vernon Family Funeral Homes

Our family-owned and operated funeral homes have served families in Champaign County for nearly 20 years. We offer the same high level of care across all three of our locations. If you have questions about our new cremation center or any of our funeral services, don’t hesitate to contact us today. Our experienced staff is here 24/7 and ready to serve our neighbors.

Pictured at ribbon cutting are: (front row) Sara Neer, Sarah Harris, Pamela Vernon, Colin Vernon, Clifford Vernon, Victoria (Vernon) LeVan, Beth McCain, Brett Baumeister, Liza Souders; (back row) Jennie Shelpman, Charlotte Levy, Rachel Stewart, Randy Brown, Jim Rees, Pat Petty, Chris Phelps, Keith Pack, Bill Westfall, Richard Ebert, Brad Millice, Eric Warrick, Adam Bennett, Kathy Jackson, Sherry Stocksdale, Doug Castle and John Instine. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_vernon.jpg Pictured at ribbon cutting are: (front row) Sara Neer, Sarah Harris, Pamela Vernon, Colin Vernon, Clifford Vernon, Victoria (Vernon) LeVan, Beth McCain, Brett Baumeister, Liza Souders; (back row) Jennie Shelpman, Charlotte Levy, Rachel Stewart, Randy Brown, Jim Rees, Pat Petty, Chris Phelps, Keith Pack, Bill Westfall, Richard Ebert, Brad Millice, Eric Warrick, Adam Bennett, Kathy Jackson, Sherry Stocksdale, Doug Castle and John Instine. Submitted photo

Chamber holds ribbon cutting

