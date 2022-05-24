MECHANICSBURG – At the 94th annual Ohio FFA Convention held May 5-6 in the Celeste Center at the Ohio Expo Center, Mechanicsburg FFA members Cami McDonald, Jack Byerly, Sam Hoewischer, Aubrey Cantrell, Sydney Waldnig, and Lani Wilhelm received their State FFA Degrees.

This is the highest degree that an FFA member can receive on the state- level and is earned by only about two percent of the state membership.

To receive this award the members had to complete the 14-page degree application, then submit it to the sub district and district level before the final evaluation at the state level.

Requirements for the degree include having net earnings from Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) projects of at least $2,500, productively investing a minimum of $2,000, serving as an FFA officer or committee member, participating in FFA career development events on the state level, completing school and professional activities, participating in at least eight FFA activities above the chapter level, completing a minimum of 25 hours of community service, having a satisfactory grade point average and having at least 93 percent attendance at school.

Mechanicsburg’s FFA advisors are Mrs. Abby Powell and Mr. Cole Riddle.