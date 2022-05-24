Barns, buildings business opens

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Friday, May 20 for Dayton Barns and All Steel Buildings. The store recently opened its second location in Urbana at 955 N. Main St. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to view their industry-leading metal buildings and barns. Pictured left to right: Jared Ledford, Raegan Williamson, Carrie Williamson, Mark Williamson, Eric Olson, JW Rucker, Richard Ebert, Beth McCain and Sara Neer.

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Friday, May 20 for Dayton Barns and All Steel Buildings. The store recently opened its second location in Urbana at 955 N. Main St. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to view their industry-leading metal buildings and barns. Pictured left to right: Jared Ledford, Raegan Williamson, Carrie Williamson, Mark Williamson, Eric Olson, JW Rucker, Richard Ebert, Beth McCain and Sara Neer. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_Dayton-Barns-rc1.jpg The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Friday, May 20 for Dayton Barns and All Steel Buildings. The store recently opened its second location in Urbana at 955 N. Main St. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to view their industry-leading metal buildings and barns. Pictured left to right: Jared Ledford, Raegan Williamson, Carrie Williamson, Mark Williamson, Eric Olson, JW Rucker, Richard Ebert, Beth McCain and Sara Neer. Submitted photo