CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update

WEEK OF May 23, 2022

SIDNEY – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect state highways in Champaign County. All outlined work is weather permitting. Visit the ODOT website and OHGO.com for travel updates.

CONTINUING IMPACTS:

State Route 29 Maintenance – Expect lane closures on S.R. 29 between S.R. 235 and S.R. 560 on Thursday, April 28 through Friday, September 20 from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Crews will be performing chip sealing. Traffic will be maintained with a flagger in the work zone.

State Route 55 Maintenance – Expect lane closures on S.R. 55 between S.R. 560 to Urbana on Thursday, April 28 through Friday, September 20 from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Crews will be performing chip sealing. Traffic will be maintained with a flagger in the work zone.

State Route 56 Maintenance – Expect lane closures on S.R. 56 between S.R. 29 to Champaign/Clark County Line on Thursday, April 28 through Friday, September 20 from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Crews will be performing chip sealing. Traffic will be maintained with a flagger in the work zone.

State Route 161 Maintenance – Expect lane closures on S.R. 161, in each direction, between S.R. 29 and S.R. 4, on Monday, April 25 through Sunday, July 31, from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Crews will be performing asphalt resurfacing. Traffic will be maintained with a flagging operation in the work zone.