Mechanicsburg Alumni Association awards scholarships

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Alumni Association is pleased to present scholarships to 5 seniors from the class of 2022.

The Homer R. Evans Scholarship is awarded to the top five applicants. Students are evaluated based on need, scholarship, character, and community involvement.

The five recipients of the Homer R. Evans Scholarship are Katelyn Moore, Emelee Porter, Natalie Tull, Tyler Hennigan, and Jenna Tull.

The Edwin and Jane Gannon Memorial Scholarship is sponsored by the Gannon family. It is awarded to one senior based on need, scholarship, character, and community involvement.

The recipient of the Gannon Memorial Scholarship for $500 is Katelyn Moore.

The C. William and Ruth Clark Scholarship is sponsored by the Clark Family. Bill and Ruth Clark were active in the school and farming communities in Mechanicsburg between 1945 and 1985. Ruth was a sixth grade teacher and the school’s first college guidance counselor, and Bill, in addition to being a full-time farmer, served as clerk and president of the Mechanicsburg School Board for more than 15 years.

This scholarship is awarded to a deserving student who intends to major in the fields of education or agriculture while completing a college degree.

The recipient of the Clark Scholarship for $1,000 is Katelyn Moore.

In addition, the Mechanicsburg Alumni Association presents the Alumni Scholarship to an Mechanicsburg graduate who has already completed at least one year of college. The recipient for this year is Taylor Ayars.

Submitted story

Info from Mechanicsburg Alumni Association

