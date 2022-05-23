Taking his first flight

Stanley Morgan, age 82, received a ride on a Stinson Sentinel courtesy of Wes and Steven Polsley on Monday morning at Grimes Field. The quest began when Morgan, a resident at Urbana Place Assisted Living Community, was watching one of the many airplanes that fly over Urbana. Urbana Place maintenance worker Brock Finch overheard Morgan say he had never been in an airplane. Finch relayed this information to Life Enrichment Coordinator Cody Smith, who contacted Polsley. One week later, Morgan was in the air. “You can’t see anything from up there,” joked Morgan upon landing. “I did see Indian Lake, and it was foggy.”

Stanley Morgan, age 82, received a ride on a Stinson Sentinel courtesy of Wes and Steven Polsley on Monday morning at Grimes Field. The quest began when Morgan, a resident at Urbana Place Assisted Living Community, was watching one of the many airplanes that fly over Urbana. Urbana Place maintenance worker Brock Finch overheard Morgan say he had never been in an airplane. Finch relayed this information to Life Enrichment Coordinator Cody Smith, who contacted Polsley. One week later, Morgan was in the air. “You can’t see anything from up there,” joked Morgan upon landing. “I did see Indian Lake, and it was foggy.” https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_20220523-Grimes-005.jpg Stanley Morgan, age 82, received a ride on a Stinson Sentinel courtesy of Wes and Steven Polsley on Monday morning at Grimes Field. The quest began when Morgan, a resident at Urbana Place Assisted Living Community, was watching one of the many airplanes that fly over Urbana. Urbana Place maintenance worker Brock Finch overheard Morgan say he had never been in an airplane. Finch relayed this information to Life Enrichment Coordinator Cody Smith, who contacted Polsley. One week later, Morgan was in the air. “You can’t see anything from up there,” joked Morgan upon landing. “I did see Indian Lake, and it was foggy.” Andrew Grimm Photography