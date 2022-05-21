PET OF THE WEEK

Paws Animal Shelter

Meet Ginnie! Ginnie is a pretty little 6-month-old spayed orange tabby. She can be a little unsure of you at first, however – she warms up very quickly as soon as she knows you are kind. Ginnie loves to be petted and to play with her toys. She also likes the other kittens and will do well in just about any home. Come meet her today at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

