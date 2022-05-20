WL-S’s Legge wins Schrand volunteer award

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem is pleased to announce this year’s Gloria Schrand Volunteer of the Year. The award, in memory of long-time volunteer Gloria Schrand, is presented to one individual who has dedicated their time to making a difference in the WL-S community. Cindy Dallas, Schrand’s niece, and Linda Sparks, sister, attended the meeting to share a few words about Mrs. Schrand’s impact on both the West Liberty-Salem and West Liberty communities.

About Schrand

Gloria Schrand was a volunteer for 11 years at West Liberty-Salem Elementary School. She is originally from this area, but she and her husband moved to North Carolina where they both worked for Underwriters Laboratory (UL). After the death of her husband she moved back to Ohio to help take care of her mother. Gloria started volunteering after her retirement. Gloria first helped out in the computer lab. When Mrs. Dallas moved to 2nd grade, she followed. She came to school faithfully and daily in the mornings until noon. She loved helping students and staff. Mrs. Schrand enjoyed organizing minutes tests and assisting students who needed additional help. One of her biggest joys was when a student outside of school would acknowledge her with a smile, kinds words or even a hug. Gloria donated several doors for West Liberty-Salem students to decorate and sell at the Cancer Door Drive in Bellefontaine. She made an impact in our school, community, church and among friends and family. We are very honored to create this award in her memory.

In honor of Gloria Schrand, the West Liberty-Salem Board of Education presented Judy Legge with the first ever Gloria Schrand Volunteer of the Year Award.

About Legge

Judy Legge began volunteering in the Athletic office and in the first grade classrooms over ten years ago. When she started, she would come each morning and check in with Athletic Director Jake Vitt in the athletic office. If nothing was needed, she would head to first grade to assist in the classroom. During the height of the Covid pandemic, classroom volunteer opportunities shifted and she began spending most of her time in the athletic office. As of today, she spends each morning arriving at 8 a.m. and usually leaves around noon. Judy often spends time doing secretarial duties in the office, but spends most of her time helping track student physicals, run copies, and keeping schedules up to date in the computer for Jake. Judy has also taken on a key role in the success of the Athletic Hall of Fame banquet. Vitt shared, “I could not imagine my office without Judy’s help. She is a true asset to the daily operation of the athletic department. She will never know how much her help is appreciated. She is very deserving of this award!”

Judy Legge was presented the Gloria Schrand Volunteer of the Year award at the West Liberty Salem Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, May 18. In photo, WL-S Superintendent Kraig Hissong presents Legge with a personalized plaque to keep and shows the commemorative plaque that will hang on the wall for future recipients. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_legge.jpg Judy Legge was presented the Gloria Schrand Volunteer of the Year award at the West Liberty Salem Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, May 18. In photo, WL-S Superintendent Kraig Hissong presents Legge with a personalized plaque to keep and shows the commemorative plaque that will hang on the wall for future recipients. Submitted photo

Info from Allison Wygal, WL-S.

