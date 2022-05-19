Urbana residents involved in Clark Co. crash

MOOREFIELD TWP. – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday at 12:21 p.m. on State Route 334 at State Route 72 in Moorefield Township.

A black 2014 Ford Focus, operated by Kenton Ridge High School senior Koda L. Austin, 17, of Springfield, was traveling westbound on State Route 334. A blue 2011 Honda CRV, operated by Justin McCain, 36, of Urbana, was traveling northbound on State Route 72.

The preliminary investigation indicates the Ford Focus operated by Austin failed to yield at a stop sign when turning left onto southbound State Route 72.

The Honda CRV operated by McCain struck the Ford Focus on the left side.

Austin, the driver of the Ford Focus, was pronounced dead on scene.

Joel Cox, 18, of Springfield, the passenger of the Ford Focus, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight with serious injuries.

McCain, the driver of the Honda CRV, was wearing his seat belt and reported minor injuries.

Dorthy McCain, 31, of Urbana, the passenger of the Honda CRV, was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center by Moorefield Township EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

A young male, 1, of Urbana, a passenger of the Honda CRV, was in a child safety seat and reported minor injuries.

Moorefield Fire and EMS, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Coroner’s Office, Careflight and Clark County ODOT all assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Springfield Post.

Submitted story

Information provided by Ohio State Highway Patrol

