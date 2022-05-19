Urbana FFA Recognized at State Convention

On May 5-6, the Urbana FFA Chapter took 15 members to the State FFA Convention held at the Ohio State Fairgrounds. At the convention students had the opportunity to meet new people, as well as others like themselves who are also involved in the FFA. The convention held many activities to help students develop premier leadership, personal growth, and career success. There was also a trade show for students to explore to learn about many universities and employers in the agriculture sector.

The chapter was recognized for donating $1,250 in charitable givings for the year. In addition, Mckayla Mills, secretary, received an award for her gold rating officer book. Marah Kerns, reporter, received an award for her gold rating on her officer book. Jonathan Hildebrand, treasurer, received an award for his gold rating on his officer book. Sam Wilhelm placed second in Agriscience Fair – Power Systems division 3.

We also watched Marah Kerns receive her State FFA degree. She had to bring in at least $3,500 in gross earnings through her supervised agricultural experience programs and increase her net worth by $1,000 to get this award. Marah’s Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) consisted of working at Rural King. She had to keep accurate records on her job, attend leadership activities above the chapter level, participate in career development events, have at least 25 hours of community service and fill out their application. This is a major accomplishment, as only 3% of FFA members in Ohio get this degree and now they are a step closer to their American FFA degree. Additionally, we celebrated CDE team awards. Our Agricultural Communications team placed 9th in the State, Our Meat Evaluation and Technology team placed 9th in the State, and our Milk Quality and Products team placed 3rd, with Marah Kerns placing 9th individually. The Milk Quality team has won a trip to Springfield, Massachusetts for “The Big E” dairy expo.

Congratulations to all the members on their awards and to the chapter for another successful year.

Faith Denkewalter

Urbana FFA Vice President