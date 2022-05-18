Splash Pad to open

The village of West Liberty will host a Splash Pad Opening Day Celebration on Saturday May 28 from 10 a.m. to noon. The first 50 kids will receive goodie bags and the West Liberty Fire Department will be there with fire trucks, along with the Macochee Joint Ambulance and West Liberty Police Dept. Rise FM Ohio Radio will also be broadcasting. The West Liberty Business Association will be grilling 100 hot dogs for attendees.

The village of West Liberty will host a Splash Pad Opening Day Celebration on Saturday May 28 from 10 a.m. to noon. The first 50 kids will receive goodie bags and the West Liberty Fire Department will be there with fire trucks, along with the Macochee Joint Ambulance and West Liberty Police Dept. Rise FM Ohio Radio will also be broadcasting. The West Liberty Business Association will be grilling 100 hot dogs for attendees. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_splash.jpg The village of West Liberty will host a Splash Pad Opening Day Celebration on Saturday May 28 from 10 a.m. to noon. The first 50 kids will receive goodie bags and the West Liberty Fire Department will be there with fire trucks, along with the Macochee Joint Ambulance and West Liberty Police Dept. Rise FM Ohio Radio will also be broadcasting. The West Liberty Business Association will be grilling 100 hot dogs for attendees. Submitted photo