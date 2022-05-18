Posted on by

Memorial Day event info requested

Staff report

The Urbana Daily Citizen is currently compiling a preview story about Memorial Day events in the local community.

Organizers of such events are asked to email details of their ceremonies to [email protected] by May 24.

