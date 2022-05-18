Memorial Day event info requested

The Urbana Daily Citizen is currently compiling a preview story about Memorial Day events in the local community.
Organizers of such events are asked to email details of their ceremonies to [email protected] by May 24.
Staff report
The Urbana Daily Citizen is currently compiling a preview story about Memorial Day events in the local community.
Organizers of such events are asked to email details of their ceremonies to [email protected] by May 24.
We appreciate you sharing our content on social media.
Please consider following us by clicking below.
Send this to a friend