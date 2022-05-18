During this year’s national Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign, which will take place May 23 through June 5, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office will be teaming up with law enforcement nationwide for this life-saving campaign.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2019, there were 9,466 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States.

In that same year, 55% of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night (6 p.m.–5:59 a.m.) were not wearing their seat belts. That’s why one focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign is nighttime enforcement. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations both day and night. In Champaign County, the maximum penalty for a seat belt violation is $100.

“The Click It or Ticket campaign is important because it raises awareness about seat belt safety during a time when seat belt use is decreased,” said Sheriff Matt Melvin. “With an increased number of cars flooding the roads due to the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, it’s imperative we get the word out about the importance of seat belt safety.”

Almost twice as many males were killed in crashes as compared to females, with lower belt use rates, too. More than half (51%) of the males killed in crashes in 2019 were unrestrained. For females killed in crashes, 40% were not buckled up.

“We aren’t handing out tickets for the thrill of it. If enforcement wakes people up to the dangers of unrestrained driving, we’ll consider our mission to be a success,” said Melvin. “If you know a friend or a family member who does not buckle up when they drive, please ask them to consider changing their habits. Help us spread this lifesaving message before one more friend or family member is killed as a result of this senseless inaction. Seat belts save lives, and everyone — front seat and back, child and adult — needs to remember to buckle up.

For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, please visit NHTSA.gov/ciot or the Ohio Traffic Safety Office at, ohiohighwaysafetyoffice.ohio.gov.

Info from Champaign County Sheriff’s Office

