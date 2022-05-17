The A.B. Graham Ohio Hi-Point FFA chapter recently had members compete in the State Grain Merchandising Career Development Event.

The purpose of the Grain Merchandising career development event is to stimulate interest in the area of grain merchandising and to make students aware of the complex decision-making process associated with merchandising agricultural products.

Chapter members Jack Dewiel, Eli Hollingsworth, Cooper Strader, Max Ward, Landree Bacher, Joe Bowers, Andrew Lewis, Ian Robinson, Jayden Tourney, Ryan Stevens, Brent Case, Own McGuire, Gabe Dunham, Jackson Underwood, Ryleigh Schafer, Dena Wilson, Elain Purk, and Abigail Butcher completed the online exam.

A team consisting of Cooper Strader, Max Ward, Landree Bacher, and Joe Bowers competed in the in-person competition at Wilmington College where they placed 4th in the State Finals. Cooper Strader was also named 8th high individual.