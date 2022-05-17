Urbana Summer Feed program begins in June

Urbana City Schools offers great summer meals at no cost! The district’s Summer Feed Program, which offers breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday, throughout the summer months for children 18 and under.

Meals will be served out of the PREK8 building 1673 S. U.S. Hwy. 68 from June 1 – August 12. Breakfast runs 8-9 a.m. and lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Breakfast and Lunch are also offered at the YMCA, 191 Community Drive, June 1 through August 12.

The Climber Cafe’ Mobile Lunch Bus will be serving lunch only Monday through Friday starting June 6 through August 5 at the following locations and times:

-Gwynne Village Apt. 719 Mosgrove St. Lunch: 10:20-10:45

-North Elementary 626 North Russell St. Lunch: 10:50-11:15

-Urbana High School 500a Washington Ave. Lunch: 11:25-11:50

-Barbara Howell Park 213 E. Market St. Lunch: 11:55-12:20

-Rolling Hills MHP 5579 Springfield Urbana Pike Lunch: 12:50-1:15

Adults are welcome to eat lunch for $3.

For questions regarding the Summer Feed Program sponsored by Urbana City Schools, call the District’s Food Service Dept. at 937-653-1427, or email [email protected]

Info from Urbana City Schools

