WL-S hosts a senior signing reception

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem Athletic Director Jake Vitt hosted a Senior Signing Reception for seven athletes committed to continuing their athletic career at the collegiate level.

Athletes included Megan Adams, who will run cross country and track at Lee University, Division II, with an undecided major. Megan lettered four years in both cross country and track at West Liberty-Salem.

Isaac Brown will play soccer at Capital University, Division III, majoring in Criminology. Isaac was a four-year varsity letterman.

Allyson Gaver will play volleyball at Muskingum University, Division III, majoring in Pre-Med. Allyson letter three years at West Liberty-Salem.

Emily Hollar will play soccer at Bowling Green State University, Division I, and major in Communications Sciences and Disorders. Emily earned four varsity letters while at West Liberty-Salem.

Michele Smith will continue her volleyball career at Clark State University, Division II, majoring in Ag Science and will transfer for her bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness. Michele lettered three years at West Liberty-Salem.

Gabby Williams will play volleyball at Bluffton University, Division III, and major in Dietetics. Gabby lettered four years.

Tate Yoder will run cross country and track at Wilmington College, Division III, and major in Ag Business with a minor in Coaching. Tate also earned varsity letters all four years.

These WL-S athletes recently signed college letters of intent. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_wls.jpeg These WL-S athletes recently signed college letters of intent. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by West Liberty-Salem

Submitted by West Liberty-Salem