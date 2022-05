Daniel E. Gilbert listens as appraiser Harter Jackson values his .22 Single-Six Revolver at $2,800 during the Antiques Appraisal Fair at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum on Sunday. The event was a fundraiser for the historical society.

Daniel E. Gilbert listens as appraiser Harter Jackson values his .22 Single-Six Revolver at $2,800 during the Antiques Appraisal Fair at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum on Sunday. The event was a fundraiser for the historical society. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_20220515-Historical_Society-010.jpg Daniel E. Gilbert listens as appraiser Harter Jackson values his .22 Single-Six Revolver at $2,800 during the Antiques Appraisal Fair at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum on Sunday. The event was a fundraiser for the historical society. Andrew Grimm Photography