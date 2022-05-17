Catholic Social Services to host focus groups

Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley (CSSMV) has been selected by the National Aging & Disability Transportation Center (NADTC) to host three focus groups in Shelby and Champaign Counties to discuss Transportation Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

The three focus groups will meet separately and consist of the following demographics: diverse older adults, diverse individuals with disabilities, and diverse caregivers.

Participants should be of the following racial or ethnic groups: African American, Asian American and Pacific Islanders, Hispanic, Native American, Arab/Middle Eastern, and Multi-racial.

Six to eight participants are needed for each focus group and each participant will receive $100 either in cash or gift card after they have participated in the group discussion. Participants will be asked to complete a demographics survey and sign a waiver form. According to Michelle Caserta-Bixler of CSSMV, participants are especially needed in the areas of diverse older adults and diverse caregivers.

The three focus groups will meet on zoom. The tentative date for the meetings is June 14, time to be determined.

NADTC’s mission is to increase the availability and accessibility of transportation for older adults, people with disabilities, caregivers, and communities nationwide. The purpose of the focus group project is to increase understanding of how transportation availability, affordability, and accessibility affects the lives of

diverse individuals. By exploring the barriers to transportation availability and learning how race, national origin, language, and culture can impact marginalized or underserved populations, we can better work towards solutions.

If you or someone you know could contribute to one of these focus groups, please contact Michelle Caserta-Bixler at 937.498.4593 x1115 or [email protected]

Info from Catholic Social Services

