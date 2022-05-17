Fifth-graders welcomed ‘Home!’

On Friday, May 6, the first annual “House Draft” took place at the Urbana K-8 building. Students who attend Urbana Jr. High are divided into “Houses” and this year incoming 6th graders were welcomed into their new House families during an exciting, fun-filled assembly. The four Houses are Mohawk-Five Points-Gutridge-and Toll Run. The “House” system was implemented three years ago as a way to provide students support emotionally and academically. All four houses receive points during the year for positive behavior, academic excellence, and competitions that involve artistic and creative skills as well as physical ability. At the end of the year the House family with the most points wins the House Cup.

On Friday, May 6, the first annual “House Draft” took place at the Urbana K-8 building. Students who attend Urbana Jr. High are divided into “Houses” and this year incoming 6th graders were welcomed into their new House families during an exciting, fun-filled assembly. The four Houses are Mohawk-Five Points-Gutridge-and Toll Run. The “House” system was implemented three years ago as a way to provide students support emotionally and academically. All four houses receive points during the year for positive behavior, academic excellence, and competitions that involve artistic and creative skills as well as physical ability. At the end of the year the House family with the most points wins the House Cup. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_IMG_9407-2-.jpg On Friday, May 6, the first annual “House Draft” took place at the Urbana K-8 building. Students who attend Urbana Jr. High are divided into “Houses” and this year incoming 6th graders were welcomed into their new House families during an exciting, fun-filled assembly. The four Houses are Mohawk-Five Points-Gutridge-and Toll Run. The “House” system was implemented three years ago as a way to provide students support emotionally and academically. All four houses receive points during the year for positive behavior, academic excellence, and competitions that involve artistic and creative skills as well as physical ability. At the end of the year the House family with the most points wins the House Cup. Submitted photo