New restaurant in Urbana

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Friday, May 13 for Urbana’s new Venezuelan restaurant, Abuela’s Kitchen.

Abuela’s Kitchen is a Latin American restaurant, family-owned, and has a welcoming atmosphere. The eatery is located at 23 Monument Square, Urbana, with the operating hours of Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and closed on Wednesdays.

Pictured left to right: Marcia Bailey, Derrick Fetz, Beth McCain , Rich Ebert, Carissa Sellman-Luza, Keelie Lyden, Kristin McIntire, Audra Bean, Ashley Mershon, Carmen Marulanda,Silvana Marulanda,Lizilbeth Molinares,Matt Davis, Heather Sheeley, Andrea Ortega, Madisyn Norris, Brett Neeley,Sandra Arbogast, Mike Arbogast, Michael Nitchman, and Chris Phelps. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_abuelas-kitchen-rc.jpg Pictured left to right: Marcia Bailey, Derrick Fetz, Beth McCain , Rich Ebert, Carissa Sellman-Luza, Keelie Lyden, Kristin McIntire, Audra Bean, Ashley Mershon, Carmen Marulanda,Silvana Marulanda,Lizilbeth Molinares,Matt Davis, Heather Sheeley, Andrea Ortega, Madisyn Norris, Brett Neeley,Sandra Arbogast, Mike Arbogast, Michael Nitchman, and Chris Phelps. Submitted photo

