Home & Garden Tour 2022

A time-honored tradition is returning after 2 years of pandemic hiatus! The Champaign County Preservation Alliance (CCPA) is so pleased to announce that the Annual Historic Home & Garden Tour will be returning for its 28th year this summer over the weekend of June 25-26.

Homes, gardens, and local businesses will be featured once again on this year’s Tour focused in and around the City of Urbana. The CCPA is working diligently with homeowners and local businesses to ensure that visitors from all over are welcomed back to Urbana with open arms.

This year’s tour is sure to impress. Five homes will be featured as “completed” homes; they have been renovated and preserved as fully usable spaces, while two other homes will serve as examples of restoration projects. There is a residential garden on the tour, as well as the City’s Community Garden. This year’s featured business is the Urbana Youth Center, located in what used to be the City’s library.

“What a feeling! To be able to bring this Tour back to life after 2 years of a pandemic, we are truly blessed and looking forward to bringing visitors back to Urbana to see how historic preservation can impact a community,” said Sandy Gonzalez, Chairman of the Historic Home & Garden Tour and Trustee of the CCPA.

The tour hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both, Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26. Shuttle services will be available for tour goers, as not all homes are located close to each other. Pre-sale tickets will be available online beginning May 15, for $12 each, tickets sold the day(s) of the event will be available for $15 each.

The CCPA is fortunate to have support from many people and businesses in Champaign County and looks forward to showing visitors that it is possible to live, work, and play in preserved historical spaces.

Funds raised throughout the tour are used for the Matching Façade Grant Program. The CCPA offers matching grants for the repair and/or restoration of pre-1940 homes and commercial grants anywhere in Champaign County. For more information about the Program, or to apply for a Matching Façade Grant, please visit: https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/facade-grants.html.

If you’d like to become a member of the CCPA, learn more about other CCPA events, or would like to donate in kind, please visit this website to learn more: https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/.

Event returns after hiatus

Submitted story

Submitted by CCPA

Submitted by CCPA