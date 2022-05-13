Special events help local pets, animals

A garage sale to support the spaying and neutering of stray and “strayish” cats will be held on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barely Used Pets, 844 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana.

The sponsoring organization, CCATNR, is accepting donations of new and gently used items for the sale. To donate or inquire, contact Rebecca at 937-313-8315.

Kitten shower

PAWS Animal Shelter will host its third annual Kitten Shower on Saturday, May 21 from noon to 3 p.m.

Guests are invited to meet the cats and kittens and enjoy refreshments. Kitten wish list items include: Fancy Feast kitten canned food, scoopable cat litter, paper towels, Hills Science Diet kitten dry food, KMR kitten milk replacement, Purina Kitten Chow (yellow bag), laundry detergent and toys.