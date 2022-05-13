Turning up the speed

Christian H and Denver C (Champaign County team) and Casey W (Logan County team) compete in the Men’s 100M run during a Special Olympics track meet held at the Boyce Street Athletic Complex on Thursday afternoon. Only partial names were provided by the event organizers.
