Local bureau participates in Ohio Tourism Day

Summer is just around the corner, and everyone is ready to travel.

To help spur tourism in Champaign County, the Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau partnered with Ohio and joined nearly 100 other attractions from across the state for the 2022 Ohio Tourism Day, held on May 11 at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.

About 1,000 people, looking to make summer plans, attended the event.

Every year, Ohio Tourism Day celebrates Ohio’s tourism industry and provides the opportunity for consumers to plan their Ohio vacations while visiting with tourism destinations and attractions throughout the state. The Champaign County Visitors Bureau set up a display and talked to potential visitors to the county eager to learn more about all the exciting things to do in the area.

“Our time at Ohio Tourism Day could be an economic boost for our region,” said Sara Neer, Executive Director of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau. “Our team met with hundreds of potential first-time visitors as well as individuals and families who plan to take a trip to Champaign County, and also spend time at nearby restaurants, retailers, hotels and other attractions.”

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is open from (9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday). For more information, visit www.visitchampaignohio.com.

The Champaign County Visitors Bureau is a department of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce whose mission is to promote Champaign County as a premier destination of leisure travel, highlighting the area’s historical, cultural and recreational activities.

In 2021, the tourism industry generated $47 billion in visitor spending and welcomed 221 million visitors into and within the state. The industry also supported 411,000 Ohio jobs. For more information, visit Ohio.org.

Sara Neer and the Champaign County Visitors Bureau set up a display at the recent Ohio Tourism Day in Columbus. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_tourism.jpg Sara Neer and the Champaign County Visitors Bureau set up a display at the recent Ohio Tourism Day in Columbus. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.

Submitted by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.