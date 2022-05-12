UPD hosts state-mandated training

This week, the Urbana Police Division hosted training for local law enforcement officers to attend 24 hours of in-service training to complete the 2022 state-mandated update training covering various law enforcement topics.

Held at the Champaign County Community Center’s meeting room, trainers from the North Coast Polytechnic Institute (NCPI) provided officers with training on the following topics: Legal Update to Case Law, Use of Force, Police Community Relations, Responding to Mental Health Crises, Domestic Violence and, Responding to Sexual Assaults.

Class instructors were William Healy, a retired Staff Lieutenant of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the current Director of NCPI, and, Denise DeBiase, a Lieutenant with the Richmond, Ohio Police Department, and associate trainer with NCPI.

Thirty-eight officers from the Urbana Police Division, Champaign County Sheriff’s Department, Mechanicsburg Police Department, Versailles Police Department and West Milton Police Department received the training. The same training group will return to Urbana in the fall of 2022 to offer the same training again for the same departments whose officers had to work during the training and were unable to attend this week’s sessions.

This training was last offered and mandated by the state in 2017 and was funded by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Local law enforcement officers recently received state-mandated training.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Urbana Police Division

