CCAC Summer Kickoff Concert Friday, June 10

Champaign County Arts Council (CCAC) is launching its annual summer concert series with a large kickoff event Friday, June 10 at 5 p.m. with bands, food trucks and beer vendors.

The event will take place at the stage at Melvin Miller Park in Urbana and will feature music by Leah Crose and Someday Morning as well as food from Fresh Harvest Food Truck and the Wicked Lobstah.

Crose is originally from the Clark County area, but now calls Nashville home. She has been playing the Nashville scene for several years now and has had the privilege of writing and playing with many talented musicians. Her country sound is heavily influenced by 90s rock and that is evident in her songwriting. Leah is excited to bring her band to Urbana to share what she has been working on, she’s also excited to reconnect with an area that she spent a lot of time in growing up.

Someday Morning is made up of four seasoned, local music veterans: Troy Brown, Jordan Powell, Reed Jones and Dan Burd have toured with and accompanied many great touring acts on stage.

Someday Morning is their passion project that provides them the creative freedom to create an approachable “Blue Collar, Rock & Soul Sound.” The band only plays together a handful of times a year and they’re looking forward to jamming with friends, family and fans in attendance.

Local food truck Fresh Harvest is owned and operated by LeAnn Harrigan and they’ve developed a following for their fresh approach to cooking. They source their product locally and the quality is evident as customers seek them out wherever they’re set up. Also in attendance will be The Wicked Lobstah food truck, known throughout the Midwest for their phenomenal Lobster Rolls. The Wicked Lobstah has made a huge name for themselves in the food truck scene by developing a menu of unique variations of their awesome rolls.

The event will be free admission, please note that no outside alcoholic beverages will be permitted in the event. The Arts Council encourages everyone to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit and cash since there won’t be internet available to the vendors to run credit card machines.

The Champaign County Arts Council would like to thank its community partners The Medicine Shoppe (Urbana) and MIXX165 (Mechanicsburg) for their generous donations to help make this event happen.

