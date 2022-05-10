Scholarship Bike Ride set for June 5

Members of the Ohio State Alumni Club of Champaign County discussed plans for their upcoming Scholarship Bike Ride scheduled for Sunday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting at Urbana municipal pool, 731 Childrens Home Road, Urbana. Planned is a casual ride along the Simon Kenton Trail with snacks and drink provided as well as a Poker Run and door prizes. The $20 fee goes to a scholarship fund for freshmen at Ohio State University from Champaign County. All riders are welcome. RSVP by May 18 to Chris Harmison, 2050 River Road, Urbana, Ohio 43078 or call (937-652-3546). In photo, looking over participant shirt choices are Chris Harmison, James Landenburg and Julie Balmer.

