More experts set for Appraisal Fair

When cleaning out your grandmother’s attic, what unusual item did you find?

If you have no idea what it is, maybe one of the antique experts at the Antique Appraisal Fair will have the answer. Get your ticket today to join the fun at the Champaign County Historical Museum on May 15 from 2-5 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available on the museum website, local banks and the Chamber of Commerce Office. Tickets at the door will be $25.

Returning for the third year, in addition to Buzz Jackson and Greg Shipley, will be Dan Fawcett of Cable, Ohio. Fawcett has been dealing in antiques and collectibles for more than 40 years.

He is well known to most dealers in the region and his opinion on antiques is frequently sought by the Ohio History Connection. He has a lifetime of knowledge of Champaign, Clark and Logan counties’ artifacts and looks forward to determining the value of your prized possession.

Joining the fair for the first time will be Beth Arthur, owner of The Olde Mint Antique Shop in Bellefontaine. She has been involved with antiques most of her life and has served as an appraiser at the Logan County Fair for many years.

When she was young, she attended auctions with her grandfather who taught her how to bid and by the age of eight, she got her first bidder’s number. Arthur has a degree in Art History and European History.

“I love to travel and have been most anywhere you can think of – the art and antiques in Europe are fantastic,’ she said. “I’ve had shops, been in antique malls and done antique shows since the mid 80’s. I live in Champaign County, in an old log home built in 1804 on a Revolutionary War Soldier’s land grant. I collect early items and whatever I like. Most weekends and vacations you will find me and Greg puttering around flea markets and antique shops looking for treasure.”

Bring your silver, jewelry, vintage clothing or fine art and Beth will give you a fair appraisal value of your treasure.

Enjoy an afternoon of fun with refreshments supplied by Freshwater Farms and the game “What Is It?”

In addition, prizes will be given for the oldest and the most expensive item submitted for appraisal. Each ticket entitles you to one appraisal with additional appraisals for $10 each.

Who knows? You might have a hidden treasure.

Pictured is a previous Antique Appraisal Fair. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_antque.jpg Pictured is a previous Antique Appraisal Fair. Submitted photo

Event names 2 additional appraisers

Submitted story

Info from Sandy Gonzalez for Champaign County Historical Society

