Graham HS choir ‘superior’

The Ohio Music Educator Association State Large Group Adjudicated Events were held recently. The Graham High School Varsity Choir received a 1 (superior) rating at the event. The choir is directed by Polly Trenor (pictured at right). The Graham High School Band also attended the events. It is believed that this was the first appearance in school history for the band to qualify for state. The band received a rating (3) that is thought to be “on their way up the ladder.”

