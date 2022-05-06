Looking Back: Miller Hardware

This looking back features the Miller Hardware Company at 107 N. Main St., Urbana. The photo (#1688) is of the interior of the store ca. 1950. Miller Hardware was in business until 1972. It was at this location for at least 47 years as it was listed in the 1925 Urbana telephone directory.

Over those years it was a delight for youngsters to visit and marvel at all the interesting items available for purchase. One such youngster was Earl L. Vernon who was reared at the Champaign County Children’s Home. He often visited Miller Hardware with Harold Kenton, superintendent of the home.

In 1944, Earl as a private in World War II stationed in New Guinea wrote home asking for garden vegetable seeds to plant in the New Guinea jungle. Rolla Moses and Hilton Griswold, owners of Miller Hardware Company, honored his request by sending him a variety of vegetable seeds. Private Vernon reported that the results were great as the vegetables grew rapidly in the tropical sun and daily rains.

