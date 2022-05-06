Experts set for Antique Appraisal Fair

The Champaign County Historical Society Museum has enlisted the help of experienced appraisers to participate in the upcoming Antique Appraisal Fair.

The event will be held at the museum, 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, on May 15 from 2-5 p.m. and will include distinguished, local antique experts who will provide verbal appraisals to attendees.

Buzz Jackson has been a collector since 1969 with a specialty in military items, known as “militaria.” He became interested in military items during the centennial of the Civil War, and has since become an expert on artifacts from all U. S. wars. Jackson has appeared on WGBH television’s “Antiques Road Show” and brings that level of expertise to the Champaign County Antique Appraisal Fair. He has participated in each of the previous Antique Appraisal Fairs and looks forward to helping you learn the value of your prized possession.

Greg Shipley, a passionate collector of early Americana and Native American artifacts for over 50 years, has also participated in the previous Antique Appraisal Fairs. Shipley is an avid amateur archaeologist and his favorite part of collecting is hunting for artifacts in the field.

“I’ve wanted to be an archaeologist since I was 6 years old,” said Shipley, who discovered his first flint arrowhead on his grandfather’s farm. That was the beginning of a lifelong passion for unearthing buried treasures. Early Americana items include relics from the Colonial era through the Federal era (1620-1820). Native American artifacts include stone and flint arrowheads and cutting implements, trade goods, tomahawks, beads and wampum.

Advance tickets for the Antique Appraisal Fair are $20 each and are available at the Chamber of Commerce, Peoples Savings Bank, Park National Bank, Farmers and Merchants Bank and the museum.

Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $25.

Each ticket entitles the purchaser to one free appraisal, one complimentary glass of wine and “bistro” style refreshments from Freshwater Farms of Ohio. In addition, there will be the “What Is It” game and prizes for the oldest item submitted and the most expensive item submitted.

All proceeds benefit the operations of the Champaign County Historical Society Museum.

Event is May 15 from 2-5 p.m.

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Society

