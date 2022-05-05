WL-S SENIORS OF MONTH

The following students are the West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month for May:

NAME: Tate Yoder

SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem

PARENTS: Tim and Amy Yoder

School Activities and Awards:

Cross Country (4 year varsity, hustle and co-most valuable runner)

Track (4 year varsity, most improved)

FFA

Show Choir

Choir

Musical

If I were principal for a day:

I would play 80s music all day.

Favorite school memory:

Show Choir and Musical performances

People who have been an inspiration to me include:

My Parents, coach Aaron Lauck, and coach Mike Louden

Because: My parents for loving and supporting me and teaching me to be a kind person. Coach Lauck and Louden for teaching/encouraging me to be the best runner I can be.

Lately, I have been reading: Resources for my senior paper.

My advice to parents: Get your kids to be involved in sports, activities, and clubs so they will make new friends and have fun along the way.

My biggest regret:

Not getting involved in show choir and musical earlier.

Next year I will be: Attending Wilmington College to major in Ag Business with a minor in coaching while running Cross Country and Track.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

_____

NAME: Josie Kennaw

SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem

PARENTS: Lisa Engle and Jim Kennaw

School Activities and Awards:

Key Club, Link Crew, National Honor Society, French Club, Student Council, Senior Class President, White Tiger Award, Toledo Regents Scholarship

If I were principal for a day:

I would change the date of the last day of school on the calendar so we got out a week earlier.

Favorite school memory:

Our senior trip to New York City.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: my grandma, Rebecca Simmons.

Because: She is the nicest person I have ever met, and is willing to help anyone with anything but expects nothing in return.

Lately, I have been reading: American Psycho, by Bret Easton Ellis

My advice to parents: Encourage your kids to be independent, even if it seems scary.

My biggest regret: Working too much and not prioritizing time with my friends outside of school.

Next year I will be:

Studying Exercise Science at The University of Toledo

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

Yoder https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_tate_yoder.jpg Yoder Kennaw https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_josie_kennaw.jpeg Kennaw

Submitted story

Info from WL-S

Info from WL-S