WL-S SENIORS OF MONTH

The following students are the West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month for May:
NAME: Tate Yoder
SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem
PARENTS: Tim and Amy Yoder
School Activities and Awards:
Cross Country (4 year varsity, hustle and co-most valuable runner)
Track (4 year varsity, most improved)
FFA
Show Choir
Choir
Musical
If I were principal for a day:
I would play 80s music all day.
Favorite school memory:
Show Choir and Musical performances
People who have been an inspiration to me include:
My Parents, coach Aaron Lauck, and coach Mike Louden
Because: My parents for loving and supporting me and teaching me to be a kind person. Coach Lauck and Louden for teaching/encouraging me to be the best runner I can be.
Lately, I have been reading: Resources for my senior paper.
My advice to parents: Get your kids to be involved in sports, activities, and clubs so they will make new friends and have fun along the way.
My biggest regret:
Not getting involved in show choir and musical earlier.
Next year I will be: Attending Wilmington College to major in Ag Business with a minor in coaching while running Cross Country and Track.
Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal
_____
NAME: Josie Kennaw
SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem
PARENTS: Lisa Engle and Jim Kennaw
School Activities and Awards:
Key Club, Link Crew, National Honor Society, French Club, Student Council, Senior Class President, White Tiger Award, Toledo Regents Scholarship
If I were principal for a day:
I would change the date of the last day of school on the calendar so we got out a week earlier.
Favorite school memory:
Our senior trip to New York City.
People who have been an inspiration to me include: my grandma, Rebecca Simmons.
Because: She is the nicest person I have ever met, and is willing to help anyone with anything but expects nothing in return.
Lately, I have been reading: American Psycho, by Bret Easton Ellis
My advice to parents: Encourage your kids to be independent, even if it seems scary.
My biggest regret: Working too much and not prioritizing time with my friends outside of school.
Next year I will be:
Studying Exercise Science at The University of Toledo
Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal
Info from WL-S