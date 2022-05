Beginning Monday, May 9 the City of Urbana Public Works Division and Champaign County Engineers Office will close East Powell Avenue between state Route 54 and South Kenton Street for an emergency culvert pipe replacement. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is scheduled to reopen Friday, May 13, weather permitting.

For updates: Log on to City of Urbana Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CityofUrbanaOhio/.

Info from city of Urbana