Vitale wins Republican nomination for county commissioner

According to unofficial tallies released by the Champaign County Board of Elections on Tuesday evening, State Rep. Nino Vitale defeated incumbent Champaign County Commissioner Bob Corbett in the Republican Primary. Vitale was term-limited at the statehouse and will finish serving as state representative on Dec. 31.

Corbett is a long-serving commissioner who touted the construction of the Champaign County Community Center and the Tri-County Regional Jail among his accomplishments as a county leader.

Vitale tallied 1,950 votes in a field of four candidates. Marcia Bailey had the second-highest number of votes with 1,500 followed by Corbett with 1,436 and former county commissioner David Faulkner with 760.

“I am humbled by the voters of the county,” Vitale told the Urbana Daily Citizen on Tuesday evening. “It is a great honor to serve the people.”

In a non-partisan race to fill the vacant Fourth Ward seat on the Urbana City Council, Stephanie D. Truelove defeated Holly Powell Curnutte, 160-104.

Voter turnout in Champaign County was 26.28%.

Other results from Tuesday’s Primary election are as follows:

Voters approved the Village of Mechanicsburg, 4-mill property tax renewal for providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites therefore, 5 years commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.

Voters resoundingly failed the Johnson-St. Paris Fire District 4.9-mill new (additional) property tax for providing and maintaining emergency apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites therefore, 5 years commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023. The vote was 469 against and 224 in favor.

Voters in Champaign and Logan County approved the West Liberty-Salem Local School District’s annual 1% income tax renewal on individuals and estates for current expenses, 5 years. Current tax expires at end of 2022.

Voters approved the Geena’s Enterprises LLC dba Geena’s Junction, Johnson Township, seeking a D-5 and a D-6 (Sunday Sales) liquor permit for on or off premises sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor.

Republican incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine defeated challengers Joe Blystone, Ron Hood and Jim Renacci. Democrat candidate for governor Nan Whaley defeated John Cranley.

Republican Ohio secretary of state incumbent Frank LaRose defeated challenger John Adams, who once represented Champaign County at the statehouse.

J.D. Vance won the nomination among Republican candidates for U.S. Senator (seat being vacated by Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman), defeating Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita and Jane Timken. Senate candidate Tim Ryan defeated fellow Democrat candidates Morgan Harper and Traci TJ Johnson.

All other statewide races feature partisan candidates running unopposed in their Primary races.

For the 4th Congressional District, Republican incumbent Jim Jordan had no challenger. Democrat candidates on the Primary ballot were Jeffrey A. Sites and Tamie Wilson.

Candidates for state representative, state senator and party central committees were not on the May 3 ballot due to redistricting process delays. A future Primary date will be set later this year for those races.

Truelove wins city council seat