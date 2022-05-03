Community Bank cuts ribbon

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Thursday, April 28 for First Federal Community Bank Loan Office. The office is now located at 238 Patrick Ave. in Urbana.

First Federal Community Bank celebrated with an open house for the public that included Rudy’s food truck, baked goods and drinks. The office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Pictured left to right are BreeAnn Gauchat, Sara Lentz, TonJala Cosby, Charlene Knight, Kim Fishbaugh, Virginia Golan, Donna Conley, Melissa Harper, Stephanie Sigrist, Angie Long, John Crain, Eric Savidge, Evan West, and Sara Neer. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_FFCB2.jpg Pictured left to right are BreeAnn Gauchat, Sara Lentz, TonJala Cosby, Charlene Knight, Kim Fishbaugh, Virginia Golan, Donna Conley, Melissa Harper, Stephanie Sigrist, Angie Long, John Crain, Eric Savidge, Evan West, and Sara Neer. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from Chamber

