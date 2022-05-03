UPD takes in old, unused medications

On Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Urbana Police Division participated in the National Drug Take Back event, to help citizens to dispose of their old or unused prescription medications from their households.

Throughout a raining event, officers worked to collect 32 pounds of prescription medications for disposal purposes from 55 citizens who used this opportunity to rid their houses of old or unused medications.

The officers (Sergeant Todd Pratt and Officers Seth Lingrell and Tristin Williams) enjoyed the interactions they had with the citizens who used this outreach opportunity, helping the police and community to properly dispose of these types of medications which often are found to be used inappropriately or disposed of incorrectly.

The medications collected from this event were logged into the property control system of the police division and will later be turned over to Drug Enforcement Administration for proper disposal.

UPD Sergeant Todd Pratt accepts prescription medications from a citizen for disposal purposes during the Urbana Police Division's April 30 Drug Take Back event. Officers audit and package medications turned in during the April 30 Drug Take Back event.

32 pounds collected in steady rain

Submitted story

Info from UPD

