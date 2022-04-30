Mechanicsburg Public Library May activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/

Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 2 pm-7pm: Quilt Guild All Ages. Are you interested in quilts? Quilted a little? Been quilting for years. Whatever your level, join our group and share the craft with others.

Thursdays, May 5 and 19, 2022 from 2:30 pm-3:30 pm: Yoga All Ages. Experience all the benefits that yoga can offer in this class for any experience level. Marissa Abraham will lead class! Classes are the 1st and 3rd Thursday @ 2:30 PM. Please bring your own mats! Yoga will be outside!

Thursdays, May 5, and 12, 2022 from 4:30 pm-5:45 pm: Drawing with the Masters All Ages. Come make a masterpiece with Lisa Ware! “Learning about perspective-near and far-through master artists. Come, learn and create using your own ideas!”

Fridays, May 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2022 from 10 am-11 am: Roaming Readers Walking Club Ages 18 +. Need help starting a consistent fitness routine? Join the Roaming Readers Walking Club! The club will meet each Friday @ 10 AM. We will walk for 30 minutes around Mechanicsburg and discuss your latest or favorite books!

Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 10:30 am – 12 pm: Grab a Book and Read to a Goat. All Ages. Pick out a book and read to Tagalong the goat! This program is outside; if weather is not good the program will be held a different day. The day of the rescheduled program will be June 18 at Goshen Township Memorial Park.

Monday, May 9, 2022 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Explorer’s Club Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5th Grade. Ever wonder how policing in America got started? Let’s find out this May during National Police Month! Also, learn how to dust for fingerprints just like a real detective.

Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 3 pm-4:15 pm: Drawing with the Masters Ages 16 +. Come make a masterpiece with Lisa Ware! “Learning about perspective-near and far-through master artists. Come, learn and create using your own ideas!”

Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 – 12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.

Monday, May 16, 2022: Summer Reading Registration opens up. Ages 2 – 18.

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Ocean Theme Soap Making Ages 18 +. Come make smelling good soap that are ocean themed!

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 3:45 pm-4:45 pm: Open Call for Racing Worms Ages 2-18. Is your child too young to attend Mechanicsburg Public School? Is your child homeschooled? Are you curious as to What Is Worm Races? Stop by the library any time between 3:45-4:45 PM to see what all the fuss is about! Race a worm and learn the history of worm racing in Mechanicsburg!

Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 11 am-12 pm: Ocean Theme Soap Making Ages 18 +. Come make smelling good soap that are ocean themed!

Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 4 pm-5 pm: Magic the Gathering Ages 12+. Have you ever wanted to become a powerful wizard and control the elements of Earth? Well now is your chance! Learn how the game of Magic the Gathering operates, create your own deck, and battle opponents! Great for middle school through adult.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 10 am-12 pm: Beginner Sign Language Class All Ages. Come learn the basics of Sign Language! Becky will teach the class.

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 from 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm: Summer Reading Kick Off Party. All Ages. Come eat hotdogs, play board games, and outside games! Make sure to check out what programs we will be having for Summer Reading and win prizes!

Monday, May 30, 2022 All Day: Library is closed in observance of Memorial Day.

At-Home COVID-19 Tests! The Mechanicsburg Public Library is out of COVID test. We will post on social media and our website when we get more! Visit our website https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/ or call 937-834-2004 for updated information!

Beanstack! Register Now! Download the Beanstack Tracker app or visit www.mechanicsburgohlibrary.beanstack.com. Complete your goal!

Curbside Click & Collect Service! A service through the SEO Libraries app. Curbside Click & Collect is an easy way to pick up items on hold via curbside service. Look for the Click & Collect button on the Holds section of your app. You can begin the process for eligible items and let us know when you arrive at the library all through the app – no phone call required! Visit our website https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/ or call 937-834-2004 for more information!

Digitized Mechanicsburg High School Yearbooks Mechanicsburg Public Library is happy to announce that select Mechanicsburg High School yearbooks have been digitized and are now available anywhere through a website, at the library on DVDs and USB drives, and to check out on DVDs and USB drives. Visit https://mechanicsburglibrary.wixsite.com/yearbooks to view and search select yearbooks from 1954 to 1987. Portions of 1990-2021 are coming soon!

Free Book/Furniture Yard Sale. The Mechanicsburg Public Library will be participating in the Free Yard Sale on Friday, May 6 from 10:30 AM – 5 PM and Saturday, May 7 from 10:30 AM – 2:30 PM. We will have two tables outside on the sidewalk for patrons to browse! You can take as many books as you would like there is no limit! Donations accepted, but not required! If it rains the books will moved into the meeting room for browsing! We will have a notebook at the service desk of the furniture we are getting rid of.

Friends of the Library. Everyone is welcome to join the Friends of the Library at any of our meetings held on the third Tuesday of every month at 5:00 p.m. in the meeting room. For more information, visit our website or call (937) 834-2004.

Hoopla Digital Hoopla Digital is a service that includes instant access to over 500,000 eBooks, audiobooks, comics, streaming video (movies & television shows), and streaming music. Mechanicsburg patrons can borrow 10 items per month. Download the Hoopla Digital app or visit the Hoopla website to make an account with your library card! If you don’t have a library card, you can get a digital card online. Hoopla is also compatible with Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Roku. Please call or stop by the library if you have questions about Hoopla.

Hotspots Mechanicsburg Public Library is pleased to announce our Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot lending program which will help make information more accessible to community members. The Mobile Hotspot lending collection provides patrons greater access to the Internet away from the library. Hotspots may be checked out for two weeks (14 days) by patrons age 18 and older. To request a Hotspot, please call or stop by the library.

Northstar Digital Literacy Training Northstar Digital Literacy Training is now available at Mechanicsburg Public Library! Training topics include Essential Computer Skills, Essential Software Skills, and Using Technology in Daily Life. Visit https://www.digitalliteracyassessment.org/launch-from/13401-KZZ2-mechanicsburg-public-library-oh0140 to make an account. Call the library at 937-834-2004 to register for a proctored assessment and earn a certificate you can show potential employers.

Wireless Printing! We are pleased to announce that we have installed Princh, a wireless document! Visit our website https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/ or call 937-834-2004 for more information!