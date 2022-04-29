Champaign County to gather May 5 for Local National Day of Prayer Service

The Champaign County Ministerial Association invites the Champaign County community to gather Thursday, May 5, at 6:30 p.m., for a local National Day of Prayer event in the auditorium of the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 U.S. 68, Urbana.

The prayer service, with the theme “Exalt the Lord Who has Established Us,” will feature prayers led by local pastors over eight pillars:

· Family – Pastor Jacob Hayward, Urbana Friends Church

· Church – Pastor Dave Ridenour, retired pastor

· Business – Pastor Mike McKenzie, Urbana Church of the Nazarene

· Education – Pastor Becky Wingo, Kingscreek United Methodist Church

· Military – Pastor Brian Wonn, First Baptist Church

· Government – Pastor Dan Leiker, River of Life Christian Center

· Arts, Entertainment and Media – Pastor Julie Fairchild, St. Paris United Methodist Church

· Unity – Pastor Michael Freeman, Jerusalem 2nd Baptist Church

The theme scripture of National Day of Prayer is Colossians 2: 6-7: “Therefore, as you have received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in Him, having been firmly rooted and now being built up in Him and established in your faith, just as you were instructed, and overflowing with gratitude.”

The National Day of Prayer observance was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Truman. In 1988 President Reagan established the National Day of Prayer to be observed the first Thursday of May.

“Our praise of God’s unchanging attributes and remembrance of His blessings has helped Americans remain steadfast in faith even through the most challenging of times,” said National Day of Prayer Task Force President Kathy Branzell. “It is of the utmost importance that we do not waver today in this practice of praise and expressions of faith, love and thanks as we unite in prayer across America on this National Day of Prayer.”

Submitted story

Info from Champaign County Ministerial Association.

Info from Champaign County Ministerial Association.