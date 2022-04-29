PET OF THE WEEK

Paws Animal Shelter

Meet Sulley! Sulley is a 7-year-old long haired black and white neutered male. He came to PAWS when his previous owner passed away. He’s such a friendly, sweet cat who loves attention; you’ll want to take him home once you meet him. Stop by the Kool Katz room today at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio. You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com.

Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Staff report

Information provided by Paws.

