Fire damages Urbana Twp. structure

A structure fire in the rear of a home at the corner of South Edgewood Avenue and Beech Street in Urbana Township on Wednesday evening caused property damage but no injuries. Urbana fire crews responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. Mechanicsburg provided mutual aid. Urbana Fire Division has requested state fire marshal’s assistance in the investigation.

