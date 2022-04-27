Helping at The Wherehouse

Members of the OSU Alumni Club of Champaign County and high school students from Emmanuel Christian Academy (ECA) take a break from distributing non-perishable food during the Tuesday evening time slot at The WhereHouse Food Pantry. A ministry of the Urbana United Methodist Church, The WhereHouse distributes food and other items the third week of the month (urbanaumc.com/wherehouse). The OSU Alumni Club volunteers there once a quarter as part of their community service commitment. Pictured from the left are: Curt Smith, Kim Yost, Janet Yost, Chris Harmison, Dave Case, Dorothy Case, Andrea Butsch, Julie Balmer, Mona Brown (ECA), and Avery McClain (ECA).

