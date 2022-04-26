Bank donates $5,000 to UYC

Farmers & Merchants State Bank recently donated $5,000 to the Urbana Youth Center.

Regarding the donation, Chris Phelps, the bank’s community president, said: “The Urbana Youth Center is such a vital part of the Urbana community by providing comprehensive youth services to reach, restore and revive the Urbana youth (grades 6-12). We are pleased to support them and their mission to invest in our youth.”

Justin Weller, Executive Director of the Urbana Youth Center, said: “We are incredibly appreciative of our community partners, like Farmers & Merchants, for recognizing the real economic impact of the youth center and for their continued investment in the children of this community. Bold leadership is essential in growing Urbana and building bright futures for our students. Our sincere thanks goes out to Farmers & Merchants for leading by example.”

This is the latest of several $5,000 donations by the bank to local community organizations since Farmers & Merchants acquired Perpetual Federal Savings Bank.

Pictured are: Farmers & Merchants State Bank – Brad Millice, VP/Commercial Lending, Brett Baumeister, SVP/Regional President, and Chris Phelps, SVP/Community President, From The Urbana Youth Center – Justin Weller, Executive Director, AJ Kleismit, student, and Grace Slagle, student. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_UYC-FM-Donation.jpg Pictured are: Farmers & Merchants State Bank – Brad Millice, VP/Commercial Lending, Brett Baumeister, SVP/Regional President, and Chris Phelps, SVP/Community President, From The Urbana Youth Center – Justin Weller, Executive Director, AJ Kleismit, student, and Grace Slagle, student. Submitted photo

Info from Chris Phelps

