Urbana Chapter DAR

April 18, 2022

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. The meeting was held at the St. Paris Library, St. Paris, Ohio. Regent Snyder called the meeting to order and welcomed 12 members and two guests. Regent Snyder then conducted the DAR opening ritual. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Pat Detwiler, and the American’s Creed was led by Dona Tullis. The National Anthem was led by Becky Shultz. Regent Snyder then read the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America.

President General’s Report: This report was given by Vice Regent Linda Fullerton. President Denise Doring VanBuren expressed enthusiasm and excitement for her recent travels to complete her official state visits. She encouraged members to register for the first in-person (and yet final) Continental Congress of the present administration. For the first time in the history of the National Society, registration is being completed by members online!

National Defense Report: This report was given by Regent Snyder. As the Women in Military Service for America Memorial (WIMSA) at Arlington National Cemetery approaches the 25th anniversary of its Oct. 17, 1997 dedication, it’s looking for more women servicemembers, currently serving and veterans. The register is an interactive database that records and preserves the names, service information, photographs and memorable experiences of each registered servicewoman.

Those present were delighted to share in the installation of the newest member of Urbana Chapter DAR, Jennifer Dumke! Congratulations and welcome, Jennifer!

The program for the afternoon was presented by chapter member, Connie Flanly. She led a most interesting discussion on “Conservation.” This included information on Arbor Day, which is usually celebrated the last Friday in April in Ohio. A second topic was Earth Day which will be celebrated at the local Cedar Bog on April 22-23, 2022 this year. Interestingly, there are 44 rare and endangered plant species growing in Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, Urbana, Ohio.

Regent Snyder next called on the Nominating Committee consisting of Judi Henson, Pat Detwiler, and Becky Shultz, to present their report. The slate of officers for 2022-2033 is as follows: Regent, Kim Snyder for third term; First Vice Regent, Linda Fullerton; Second Vice Regent, open; Chaplain, Lynda Berube; Recording Secretary, Joanna Woodburn; Treasurer, Judy Brooks; Registrar, Dona Tullis; Historian, Jan Ebert; and Librarian, Claudia Foulk. In addition, Betty Driever and Janet Ebert are Honorary Regents of Urbana Chapter DAR, which is a lifetime designation.

As recent attendees of State Conference, Vice Regent, Linda Fullerton and Judi Henson shared a summary of this very successful event. Of the 98 chapters in Ohio, 79 were represented at the conference, making a total of 475 attendees. They were proud to report that great interest was shown in Urbana Chapter’s Service to America project, Period Poverty.

Regent’s Report: Regent Snyder continued with additional comments regarding the State Conference. Important business was accomplished which included the acceptance of the revised Ohio DAR Bylaws. A major effort put forth was a collection of donations to be used for current Ukrainian refugee relief. A total of $10,000 was raised and this amount will be sent to a missionary in Ukraine from Ohio whose mother is an Ohio DAR member. The next administration will be led by Susan Leininger. Vice Regent will be associate member Chris Nehring, and Corresponding Secretary will be our own Regent Kim Snyder. Congratulations!

Regent Snyder mentioned the exciting news that Urbana Chapter DAR is the sponsoring chapter for a Historic Preservation Grant, awarded to the 1858 House in Mechanicsburg. More information will follow.

The Wreaths Across America Exhibit truck will be at the Pennsylvania House, Springfield, Ohio, on May 11, 2022. Volunteers are needed for this exciting event which is sponsored by Lagonda Chapter, Jonathan Dayton Chapter, and Urbana Chapter. A second event is the return of a North Korean War MIA who will be buried at Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio, on May 27-28, 2022.

Members were reminded to continue to take care of themselves and check on one another as we learn about variants in this phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Secretary’s Report: The March 21, 2022 minutes were approved as written for filing.

Treasurer’s Report: In the absence of Treasurer, Judy Brooks, Regent Snyder reported. The report is filed for audit.

Registrar’s Report: Dona Tullis reported a membership of 76. Currently, she is working with three prospective members.

The Service to America Report was given by Judi Henson. She reported a total of 468 hours for our chapter since January 1, 2022. Hours for 2022 should be submitted by June 15, 2022.

Regent Snyder reported that 432 wreaths for Wreaths Across America for Oak Dale Cemetery have been purchased. This figure represents almost 25% of what is needed.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 3:25 p.m. The next meeting will be Monday, May 16, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum. We look forward to hearing Urbana Junior High teachers discuss the Mount Vernon Teacher Fellowship Program.

-Jeanne Evans, Recording Secretary