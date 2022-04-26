Early voting still possible for May 3 Primary

There is still time to vote early in the May 3 Primary.

The Champaign County Board of Elections is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. After 2 p.m. on Monday, voters must cast ballots at the regular polling locations on Tuesday.

Here is what will appear on local ballots May 3:

-Village of Mechanicsburg, 4-mill property tax renewal for providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites therefore, 5 years commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.

-Johnson St. Paris Fire District, 4.9-mill new (additional) property tax for providing and maintaining emergency apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites therefore, 5 years commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.

-West Liberty-Salem Local School District, annual 1% income tax renewal on individuals and estates for current expenses, 5 years. Current tax expires at end of 2022.

-Geena’s Enterprises LLC dba Geena’s Junction, Johnson Township, seeking a D-5 and a D-6 (Sunday Sales) liquor permit for on or off premises sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor.

The following Republican candidates have filed for local seats on the May ballot:

-County Auditor

Karen T. Bailey, Incumbent

-County Commissioner (one seat, term beginning 1/1/2023)

-Marcia Bailey

-Bob E. Corbett, Incumbent

-David E. Faulkner

-Nino Vitale

A non-partisan race will fill a vacant seat on the Urbana City Council, Fourth Ward. The candidates are:

-Holly Powell Curnutte

-Stephanie D. Truelove

Candidates for U.S. Senate from Ohio, statewide races for governor and other such statewide offices, and races for U.S. Congress will be on the May 3 ballot.

Republican candidates for governor are incumbent Mike DeWine and challengers Joe Blystone, Ron Hood and Jim Renacci. Democrat candidates for governor are John Cranley and Nan Whaley.

Republican candidates for Ohio secretary of state are incumbent Frank LaRose and challenger John Adams, who once represented Champaign County at the statehouse.

Republican candidates for U.S. Senator (seat being vacated by Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman) are Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, Jane Timken and J.D. Vance. Democrat candidates are Morgan Harper, Traci TJ Johnson and Tim Ryan.

All other statewide races feature partisan candidates running unopposed in their Primary races.

For the 4th Congressional District, Republican incumbent Jim Jordan has no challenger. Democrat candidates on the Primary ballot are Jeffrey A. Sites and Tamie Wilson.

Candidates for state representative, state senator and party central committees will not be on the May 3 ballot due to redistricting process delays. A future Primary date will be set later this year for those races.

