Barns calendar to be unveiled April 28

The Champaign County Historical Society Museum will unveil the 2023 Barns of Champaign County calendar during the program on Ohio barns to be held April 28 at the museum, 809 E. Lawn Ave., at 3 p.m.

Artist and author, Robert Kroeger, traveled with CCHS board trustee, Ken Wright, throughout Champaign County in fall of 2021 photographing barns. From these photographs, Kroeger painted 13 barns.

Vince Gonzalez, CCHS board trustee, designed the calendar featuring the 13 unique paintings. The calendar will be available for purchase at the cost of $15. Following the meeting, the calendar will be available at the museum.

For the program, Kroeger will demonstrate his painting technique and share barn stories of his travels throughout Ohio in his research for his book, “Historic Barns of Ohio.”

The book will be available for purchase and can be personalized, if desired. The painting created in the demonstration will be raffled off and refreshments will be served. Proceeds from the calendar and book sales benefit the museum.

The public is invited to attend. There is no admission charge for the event and participation in the raffle is entirely voluntary.

Info from Champaign County Historical Society.

