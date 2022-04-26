Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame Event

SPRINGFIELD – Junior Achievement of Mad River Region is having our 31st Business Hall of Fame on May 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Hollenbeck Bayley Event Creative Arts and Conference Center. It’s been a couple of years and we are happy to announce we are back!

At this year’s event, we are honoring Ben and Dan Young, from Young’s Jersey Dairy, as our Hall of Fame Laureates. Greg Rogers, from Link Hellmuth Insurance, is our Spotlight Award winner. Cyclotherapy is our Entrepreneur of the Year award recipient. Additionally, we are honoring Speedway/7-11 as our first “Friend of JA” award recipient for being a longtime supporter and partner of Junior Achievement of Mad River.

Along with the start of our year of celebration, we will be doing a rebranding of our logo, colors and messaging. Junior Achievement has not had a rebrand since the 1980’s and are moving to an updated, fresher look with a wider vision.

Junior Achievement of the Mad River Region is also celebrating 65 years of service in our four-county region. Junior Achievement of Mad River started in Clark County in 1957 and over the last 65 years has added Champaign, Madison, and Logan counties to our service area.

“We are excited to be able to hold this event this year! It is a time to celebrate our past and future and to look forward to how we can impact our students and their futures”, stated Michelle Speas, President of Junior Achievement. “We will introduce a new look with a vision that focuses on where we are going and how we can prepare our students to reach their financial goals.”

Junior Achievement inspires and prepares young people to succeed in a global economy. We accomplish this through our three pillars: financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work/career readiness. Our promise is to provide learning experiences that help our young people reach their potential.

Tickets to our Hall of Fame can be purchased at www.madriver.ja.org/events/hall-of-fame.

