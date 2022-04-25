Dallas donates scoreboard

On Friday, Graham High School welcomed Bill Dallas – a 1973 Graham graduate and member of the 1973 state championship baseball team – to dedicate the baseball diamond scoreboard that he donated for Donzil Hall Field. Pictured representing the 1973 team from left to right are head coach Donzil Hall, Bryan Kizer, Steve Harmon, Bill Dallas, Rick Campbell and assistant coach Dwain Hollingsworth.

On Friday, Graham High School welcomed Bill Dallas – a 1973 Graham graduate and member of the 1973 state championship baseball team – to dedicate the baseball diamond scoreboard that he donated for Donzil Hall Field. Pictured representing the 1973 team from left to right are head coach Donzil Hall, Bryan Kizer, Steve Harmon, Bill Dallas, Rick Campbell and assistant coach Dwain Hollingsworth. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_scoreboard.jpg On Friday, Graham High School welcomed Bill Dallas – a 1973 Graham graduate and member of the 1973 state championship baseball team – to dedicate the baseball diamond scoreboard that he donated for Donzil Hall Field. Pictured representing the 1973 team from left to right are head coach Donzil Hall, Bryan Kizer, Steve Harmon, Bill Dallas, Rick Campbell and assistant coach Dwain Hollingsworth. John Coffman Photography